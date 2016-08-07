FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Anbang is not considering an offer for InterContinental: spokesman
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 7, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

Anbang is not considering an offer for InterContinental: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Anbang Insurance Group Co is not considering an offer for InterContinental Hotels Group Plc (IHG.L), Chris Winans, a representative for the Chinese company said on Sunday, rejecting a media report that a takeover bid was in the works.

The Sunday Times reported that Anbang has held talks with bankers about an offer to buy the Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza hotel chains owner.

Anbang is said to be in the early stages of considering an offer for InterContinental, and has not yet made any formal approach, The Times said.

InterContinental could not be immediately reached for a comment outside regular business hours. Winans made no further comment.

Anbang dropped its pursuit of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc HOT.N in March, ending a bidding war with Marriott International Inc (MAR.O).

Reporting by Mike Stone in New York and Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.