ICE first quarter profit declines 8 percent

(Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N), which is in the process of buying NYSE Euronext NYX.N for $8.2 billion, reported an 8 percent decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday, due in part to lower revenues from credit default swap trading and higher expenses.

Net income attributable to the Atlanta-based derivatives exchange and clearing house operator was $135.4 million, or $1.85 a share for the first quarter, down from $147.9 million, or $2.02 a share, a year earlier.