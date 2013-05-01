FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ICE first quarter profit declines 8 percent
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 1, 2013 / 11:47 AM / in 4 years

ICE first quarter profit declines 8 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N), which is in the process of buying NYSE Euronext NYX.N for $8.2 billion, reported an 8 percent decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday, due in part to lower revenues from credit default swap trading and higher expenses.

Net income attributable to the Atlanta-based derivatives exchange and clearing house operator was $135.4 million, or $1.85 a share for the first quarter, down from $147.9 million, or $2.02 a share, a year earlier.

Reporting By John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.