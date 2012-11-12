Mexican airline Interjet orders 40 new Airbus planes

QUERETARO (Reuters) - Mexican airline Interjet said on Monday it placed an order for 40 A320 Airbus EAD.PA aircraft in its latest move to boost operations in a market led by carrier Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX).

“Last Friday, we inked a contract to purchase 40 Airbus A320s, its new model,” Interjet Chairman Miguel Aleman Velasco said during a business summit in the central industrial state of Queretaro.

Interjet, which launched operations in 2005 amid a surge of low-cost airlines in Mexico, operates 34 A320 in its fleet.

The new order comes on the heels of Aeromexico’s firm order for 60 new Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX aircraft announced last week as part of a plan to overhaul its fleet and use more fuel-efficient planes. Aeromexico has an option for 30 more of the planes.

Aeromexico and Interjet got a big boost following the 2010 demise of debt-laden rival Mexicana.