Interline Brands to go private in $1.1 billion deal

(Reuters) - Industrial products distributor Interline Brands Inc IBI.N has agreed to be bought for $1.1 billion including debt by its third-biggest shareholder P2 Capital Partners, and the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs (GS.N).

P2 Capital Partners, which owns 7.9 percent of Interline shares, and GS Capital Partners offered to pay $25.50 per share in cash - a 42 percent premium to the stock’s Friday close -- Interline said on Tuesday.

Interline Brands shares surged nearly 40 percent to $25.09 on the New York Stock Exchange, slightly below the offer price. The Jacksonville, Florida-based company is a distributor and direct marketer of products used in janitorial, sanitation, plumbing, hardware, heating and ventilation and other maintenance, repair and operations activities.

The agreement permits Interline to solicit other proposals from third parties through June 28 and the company said its board would “actively” solicit proposals during this period.

Absent a superior offer, the transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter.

Interline would have to pay a termination fee of $29.9 million if it breaks off the deal.

GS Capital Partners and P2 Capital Partners have secured (BAC.N) committed debt financing from Goldman Sachs and Bank of America for the transaction. Some members of Interline’s management team would also reinvest a portion of their proceeds from the transaction in company, the company said.

Barclays (BARC.L) is serving as financial advisor to Interline, while Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is legal counsel.

Goldman Sachs advised GS Capital Partners and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as legal counsel. Debevoise & Plimpton LLP is legal advisor to P2 Capital Partners.