SAO PAULO Brazilian healthcare services provider NotreDame Intermédica Sistema de Saude SA has hired banks to manage its initial public offering, which could be launched with a series of investor meetings as early as this week, two people with direct knowledge of the plans said on Monday.

Morgan Stanley & CO (MS.N) has been hired as the leading underwriter for the IPO, alongside the investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA (BBDC4.SA), Credit Suisse AG, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS AG, according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reuters reported in October that Bain Capital LP, Intermédica's controlling shareholder, was considering listing the company to take advantage of growing investor demand for shares of healthcare and personal services companies in Brazil.

The banks and Intermédica declined to comment.

NotreDame Intermédica, a low-cost health insurer, has managed to ride out a deep recession in Brazil by picking up customers at the expense of its higher-priced peers.

Intermédica's IPO would add to a flurry of bond and equity offerings so far this year, the busiest such period in at least six years, as investors show confidence that South America's largest economy will emerge from the recession and implement much-needed fiscal, pension and labor reforms this year.

