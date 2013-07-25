FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International Paper profit nearly doubles on price hikes
July 25, 2013 / 11:42 AM / in 4 years

International Paper profit nearly doubles on price hikes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - International Paper Co (IP.N), the largest provider of shipping boxes for Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and other giant e-commerce companies, said Thursday that quarterly net income nearly doubled as it raised prices in its largest unit.

The company reported net income of $259 million, or 57 cents per share, compared with $134 million, or 31 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding a payout to the company’s pension fund and other one-time items, International Paper earned 64 cents per share.

By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 56 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $7.34 billion. Analysts expected $7.42 billion in revenue.

Chief Executive John Faraci said in an interview he expects “significant improvement” in the company’s earnings in the third and fourth quarters.

“Even in a slow-growth economic environment we can improve our performance,” Faraci said.

Shares of Memphis-based International Paper rose 1.7 percent to $48 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Sofina Mirza-Reid

