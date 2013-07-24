FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
International Tower Hill shares slide after Alaska gold mine viability report
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
July 24, 2013 / 9:46 PM / in 4 years

International Tower Hill shares slide after Alaska gold mine viability report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Canadian gold miner International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (ITH.TO) plunged 59 percent after the company said a feasibility study found that its only project in Alaska would not be viable at current spot gold prices.

“Using the trailing three-year gold price of $1,500 per ounce, the project generates a minimal positive return,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company has a 100 percent working interest in the Livengood Gold mine, located near Fairbanks, Alaska. The mine has a capacity to produce 8 million ounces of gold over a period of 14 years.

Spot gold prices have fallen 20 percent this year to close at $1347.49 per ounce on Tuesday.

The company, which had about $19.9 million in cash as of June 30, said on Tuesday it was in talks with several partners to develop the mine.

Shares of the company closed down 53 percent at 42.5 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They fell to a more than six-year low earlier in the day.

Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.