FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
InterOil ex-CEO nominates himself, 4 others to board
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 13, 2016 / 12:11 PM / in a year

InterOil ex-CEO nominates himself, 4 others to board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - InterOil Corp founder and former Chief Executive Phil Mulacek and another shareholder nominated Mulacek and four others to the oil and gas producer’s board.

InterOil, which reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday, said it was reviewing the nominations.

Mulacek and some other shareholders, who collectively own about 7.6 percent of InterOil, said in a statement that “the incumbent board has presided over a massive destruction of shareholder value.”

Up to Thursday’s close, the Papua New Guinea-focused company’s shares had fallen more than 38 percent in the last 12 months.

However, InterOil said it was confident about enhancing shareholder value by implementing its strategic plans, including completing the appraisal of the Elk and Antelope fields to draw liquefied natural gas from Papua New Guinea’s biggest undeveloped gas deposit.

“We believe that attempting to place five handpicked nominees, including Mr. Mulacek, on the InterOil Board is yet another step in Mulacek’s pursuit of a self-serving agenda to influence or take control of the company,” InterOil said in a statement.

Mulacek, CEO of InterOil from its inception in 1997, retired from the post in 2013.

InterOil reported a net loss of $17 million, or 34 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 31 cents per share.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.