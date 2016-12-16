FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
InterOil says raises cap on additional cash payment in Exxon deal
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 16, 2016 / 2:29 AM / 8 months ago

InterOil says raises cap on additional cash payment in Exxon deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015.Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - InterOil Corp IOC.N said it has increased the cap on an additional cash payment based on the output from a natural gas field in Papua New Guinea that was part of its sale agreement with ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N).

The all-stock deal, valued at more than $2.5 billion when it was made public in July, will give Exxon access to a gas field to expand exports from Papua New Guinea and better position it to meet Asian demand for liquefied natural gas.

The changes to the additional cash payment represent an increase in total potential consideration to about $78.94 per InterOil share from about $71.87 earlier, InterOil said in a statement.

The payment is worth $7.07 per share for each trillion cubic feet equivalent (tcfe) of certified gross resource from the Elk-Antelope field above 6.2 tcfe and up to a maximum of 11 tcfe, up from the earlier cap of 10 tcfe.

InterOil also said the termination fee has been increased to $100 million from $67 million, and extended the outside date of the transaction to March 31, 2017.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.