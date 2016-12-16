Sanofi discusses $275 per Actelion share for potential deal: Bloomberg
French drugmaker Sanofi is in advanced talks to buy Actelion Ltd and is discussing a price of about $275 per share for the Swiss drugmaker, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
InterOil Corp (IOC.N) said it has increased the cap on an additional cash payment based on the output from a natural gas field in Papua New Guinea that was part of its sale agreement with ExxonMobil Corp (XOM.N).
The all-stock deal, valued at more than $2.5 billion when it was made public in July, will give Exxon access to a gas field to expand exports from Papua New Guinea and better position it to meet Asian demand for liquefied natural gas.
The changes to the additional cash payment represent an increase in total potential consideration to about $78.94 per InterOil share from about $71.87 earlier, InterOil said in a statement.
The payment is worth $7.07 per share for each trillion cubic feet equivalent (tcfe) of certified gross resource from the Elk-Antelope field above 6.2 tcfe and up to a maximum of 11 tcfe, up from the earlier cap of 10 tcfe.
InterOil also said the termination fee has been increased to $100 million from $67 million, and extended the outside date of the transaction to March 31, 2017.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund said it would buy chemicals and handling company Canexus Corp for C$1.65 in cash per share, as it looks to expand its existing platform and markets.
NEW YORK BlackRock Inc plans to lead the next funding round for the startup iCapital Network, which gives individual investors access to private equity funds, hedge funds, and other alternative investments, the two companies said on Thursday.