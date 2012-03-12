Inter Parfums profit misses estimates

(Reuters) - Inter Parfums Inc’s (IPAR.O) fourth-quarter profit missed analysts’ estimates hurt by higher expenses, and the fragrance maker reiterated its 2012 outlook.

Fourth-quarter net income fell to $4.1 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with $6.2 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 15 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales, which were pre-announced in January, rose 68 percent to $189.1 million compared with analysts’ estimates of $177.8 million. <Id:nL4E8CP7OU>

For 2012, the company, which sells brands such as Lanvin, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels, expects to earn $1.16 a share on sales of $625 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.18 a share on sales of $633.3 million.

Shares of the New York-based company closed at $16.36 on Monday on the Nasdaq.