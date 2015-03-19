Interparfums set to buy Rochas for $108 million

Model Lily Donaldson presents a creation by Italian designer Alessandro Dell'Acqua as part of his Autumn/Winter 2015/2016 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Rochas during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Interparfums (IPAR.PA) said on Thursday it would buy perfumes and fashion company Rochas from U.S.-based Procter & Gamble (PG.N) for $108 million, taking the French fragrances group into the fashion business for the first time.

Confirming an earlier report in Le Figaro newspaper, the company said in a statement it hoped to close the deal by the end of the first half of 2015 and would finance it with medium term debt.