FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Interpublic revenue beats estimates on higher U.S. ad spending
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 24, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Interpublic revenue beats estimates on higher U.S. ad spending

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Advertising agency Interpublic Group of Cos Inc’s (IPG.N) quarterly revenue trumped expectations as higher ad spending by U.S. businesses made up for the strong dollar’s impact on international revenue.

Interpublic, whose clients include General Motors Co (GM.N), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and L‘Oréal, got about 60 percent of revenue from the United States in the first quarter.

U.S. revenue rose about 7 percent, while international revenue dropped about 3.8 percent.

Total revenue rose 2.4 percent, its eight straight revenue rise in two years.

Interpublic, whose agencies include Lowe and Partners, McCann and FCB, said revenue rose to $1.68 billion from $1.64 billion a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net loss available to common stockholders narrowed to $1.8 million in the three months ended March 31 from $20.9 million. On a per share basis, the company broke even, compared with a loss of 5 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $21.16 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.