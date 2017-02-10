Advertising firm Interpublic Group of Cos Inc (IPG.N) reported a 3.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Friday, as businesses in the United States continued to spend more on advertising.

The company said net income attributable to shareholders rose to $317.6 million, or 78 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $260.3 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $2.26 billion from about $2.20 billion.

The company also said the board approved an additional $300 million toward a share repurchase program.

Excluding items, Interpublic earned 75 cents per share.

