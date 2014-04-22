FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Interpublic reports higher revenue as U.S. ad spending grows
April 22, 2014

Interpublic reports higher revenue as U.S. ad spending grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Advertising company Interpublic Group of Cos (IPG.N) reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly revenue and a smaller loss, helped by higher spending in the United States.

Interpublic, whose agencies include McCann Erickson and Draftfcb, said revenue rose to $1.64 billion in the first quarter from $1.54 billion a year earlier.

U.S. revenue rose about 5 percent in the quarter ended March 31.

The net loss attributable to the company narrowed to $20.9 million, or 5 cents per share, from $56.3 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

