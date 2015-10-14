FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Intertek buys U.S. testing firm PSI for $330 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Intertek Group (ITRK.L) said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy U.S. testing company Professional Service Industries (PSI) for $330 million to build scale in the construction sector.

Illinois-based PSI, which is majority owned by the private equity firm Olympus Partners, provides testing and assurance services to commercial and civil construction markets, Intertek said.

Intertek, which is funding the deal using existing debt facilities, said buying PSI was expected to boost its earnings per share in the first full year after acquisition.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
