MILAN (Reuters) - Enrico Cucchiani’s decision to step down as Intesa Sanpaolo’s (ISP.MI) Chief Executive will help Italy’s biggest retail lender to reach its full potential, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

Cucchiani, at the helm of Intesa Sanpaolo since late 2011, stepped down abruptly late on Sunday. Insiders have told Reuters he was ousted after a management clash.