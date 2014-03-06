FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa Sanpaolo completes sale of its Pirelli stake
March 6, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 4 years ago

Intesa Sanpaolo completes sale of its Pirelli stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pirelli tyres are seen at the Formula One racetrack in Monza September 5, 2013. REUTERS/ Max Rossi

MILAN (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Thursday it had completed the sale of its 1.5 percent stake in tiremaker Pirelli PECI.MI announced earlier in the day, the Italian bank said on Thursday.

The sale of the 7 million Pirelli ordinary shares was done via a bookbuilding process, at a price of 12.48 euros per share.

The transaction will have a positive contribution to the lender net income of around 55 million euros ($76 million), the bank said.

Banca Imi (ISP.MI), and UBS UBSN.VX acted as joint bookrunners for the offering.

($1 = 0.7225 euros)

Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes

