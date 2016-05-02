Intesa says signed deal to sell payments units for 1.035 billion euros

The Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen in Milan, Italy, in this January 18, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) said on Monday it has signed a deal to sell its payments units Setefi and Intesa Sanpaolo Card to private equity firms Advent, Bain Capital and Clessidra in a deal worth 1.035 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

Under the final deal, which confirms what sources told Reuters on Thursday, the bank will pocket a net capital gain of 895 million euros.

Advent, Bain Capital and Clessidra already own bank services group Istituto Centrale delle Banche Popolari (ICBPI).