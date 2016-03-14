Intesa in talks for sale of more than 3 billion euros of loans: sources

The Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen outside the bank in downtown Milan, Italy, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) is in exclusive talks with investment fund Christofferson Robb & Company for the sale of a portfolio of consumer loans worth more than 3 billion euros ($3.33 billion), two sources close to the matter said.

The exclusive period expires at the end of May. One source said the size of the portfolio was between 3-3.5 billion euros, while the second source put the amount at 3.8 billion euros.

The fund has already obtained financing for the transaction from a pool of banks led by Banca IMI and including JP Morgan (JPM.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Citigroup (C.N), according to one of the sources.