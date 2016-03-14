FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa in talks for sale of more than 3 billion euros of loans: sources
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 14, 2016 / 5:40 PM / in 2 years

Intesa in talks for sale of more than 3 billion euros of loans: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Intesa Sanpaolo logo is seen outside the bank in downtown Milan, Italy, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s top retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) is in exclusive talks with investment fund Christofferson Robb & Company for the sale of a portfolio of consumer loans worth more than 3 billion euros ($3.33 billion), two sources close to the matter said.

The exclusive period expires at the end of May. One source said the size of the portfolio was between 3-3.5 billion euros, while the second source put the amount at 3.8 billion euros.

The fund has already obtained financing for the transaction from a pool of banks led by Banca IMI and including JP Morgan (JPM.N), Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Citigroup (C.N), according to one of the sources.

Reporting by Massimo Gaia and Gianluca Semeraro

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.