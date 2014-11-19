Hedge fund Makuria sees Intralot shares tripling in 18 months

LONDON (Reuters) - Mans Larsson, founder of hedge fund Makuria Investment Management, said shares in Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems and Services may triple in value over the next 12 to 18 months.

Larsson, the former head of the London office at Canyon Capital Advisors who launched his own fund last year, said Intralot is a good business with predictable cash generation and is available at attractive valuation.

The “company is now at an inflection point” where it is entering “a harvesting phase”, Larsson told the Sohn Investment Conference in London on Wednesday.