Biotech company Intrexon shares surge 38 percent in debut

(Reuters) - Biotechnology company Intrexon Corp’s (XON.N) shares rose as much as 38 percent in their market debut, valuing the company at more than $2 billion.

Intrexon raised $160 million after its initial public offering of 10 million shares was priced at $16 each, at the high end of the expected range.

The company’s shares were trading at $22.36 on the New York Stock Exchange. About 1.9 million shares had changed hands at 0952 ET. The stock was the top percentage gainer on the exchange.