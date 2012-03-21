Intuit TurboTax online sales jump

(Reuters) - Intuit Inc (INTU.O), the maker of tax preparation software TurboTax, said sales of the software’s online units rose 14 percent through March 17 in the current tax season.

TurboTax online sales rose to 12.4 percent, while sales of federal units rose percent, the company said in a statement.

The tax preparer also reiterated its full-year consumer tax revenue growth outlook of 10 percent to 13 percent and total revenue growth forecast of 9 percent to 11 percent.

Earlier this month, Intuit’s rival and shop-front tax preparer H&R Block Inc (HRB.N) said it was gaining market share in the digital category, fighting against companies like Intuit who have been giving consumers a cheaper way to file their own tax returns.

Shares of Intuit were trading down almost 2 percent at $59.12 in trading after the bell. They closed at $60.12 Wednesday on the Nasdaq.