FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intuit lays off 399 employees
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 26, 2015 / 10:35 PM / 2 years ago

Intuit lays off 399 employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Intuit Inc, a maker of software that helps with tax-preparation, said it has laid off 399 people.

The company had about 8,000 full-time employees as of July 31, 2014.

The affected employees will receive separation packages, career assistance from Intuit and will be eligible to look for another position within the company, an Intuit spokesperson said.

The news was first reported by technology news website TechCrunch.

Patrick Barry, who leads customer communication software maker Demandforce, has also stepped back, though he remains with Intuit, the spokesperson said.

Intuit acquired Demandforce in May 2012. Barry took over the role of vice president and general manager at Demandforce last June, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.