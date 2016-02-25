FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intuit swings to profit on strong demand for tax preparation software
February 25, 2016 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

Intuit swings to profit on strong demand for tax preparation software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tax-preparation software maker Intuit Inc (INTU.O) swung to a second-quarter profit, helped by demand for its online tax preparation software, TurboTax, in the lead up to the U.S. tax season.

The company posted net income from continuing operations of $29 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of $60 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $923 million from $749 million.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

