Intuitive Surgical benefits from rise in surgeries

A surgeon views a three-dimensional image on a da Vinci Xi Surgical System made by Intuitive Surgical during a demonstrated of the surgery robot at the Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, California December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG.O), which makes robotic equipment to assist in surgeries, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, benefiting from increasing use of its flagship da Vinci systems and a lower tax rate.

The company also said it expects its equipment will be used in more surgeries this year than it had forecast earlier, helping send its shares up nearly 8 percent in extended trading on Tuesday.

Intuitive’s da Vinci systems, which assists primarily in minimally invasive gynecological and urological surgeries, was used in 15 percent more surgeries globally in the third quarter than a year earlier, the company said.

Evercore ISI’s Vijay Kumar said he was expecting a rise of 13.7 percent.

Surgeries using the company’s equipment rose about 12 percent in the United States, driven by an increase in the number of general surgeries. The growth was 28 percent outside the United States, the company said on a media call.

Intuitive shipped 117 da Vinci systems in the third quarter, one less than it shipped in the second quarter and six more than the year-ago quarter.

The device maker said it now expects a 13-14 percent increase in surgeries using its equipment this year. It had forecast a rise of 11-13 percent in July.

Kumar said Intuitive reported a “solid” quarter, with the strong growth in surgeries complemented by a big step up in margins.

Intuitive’s net income rose about 35 percent to $167.3 million, or $4.40 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30. Adjusted earnings were $5.24 per share.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, the company earned $4.47 per share, excluding a tax benefit. That topped analysts average estimate of $4.23.

Revenue, excluding items, rose 7 percent to $589.7 million, beating analysts expectations of $580.4 million.

Revenue from the company’s instrument and accessory business, its largest, rose about 9 percent to $298 million.

Sunnyvale, California-based Intuitive said its tax rate dropped to about 18 percent in the quarter from 27 percent a year earlier.

Kumar said the “monster” earnings beat was aided by the lower tax rate.

Intuitive’s shares were up 7.6 percent at $509 after the bell. Up to Tuesday’s close, the stock had dropped 10.6 percent this year, compared with a 0.5 percent rise in the S&P 500 health care index .SPXHC and a 0.1 percent decline in the S&P 500 medical equipment index .SPLRCHCEQ.