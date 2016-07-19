Intuitive Surgical second-quarter profit jumps past expectations

A surgeon views a three-dimensional image on a da Vinci Xi Surgical System made by Intuitive Surgical during a demonstrated of the surgery robot at the Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, California December 3, 2014.

(Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday reported much higher than expected second-quarter profit, driven by an increase in sales of its da Vinci surgical robots and in procedures using the pricey machines, and its shares rose more than 5 percent.

The company during the quarter shipped 130 da Vinci systems, which sell for about $1.5 million each, up from 110 in the prior quarter and 118 a year ago.

It said instrument and accessory revenue rose 14 percent as procedures using da Vincis climbed 16 percent, driving by growth in U.S. general surgeries and urological procedures, such as prostate surgeries, outside the United States.

Intuitive said net profit rose to $185 million, or $4.71 per share, from $135 million, or $3.56 per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Intuitive said it earned $5.62 per share. Analysts on average expected $4.97 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Overall revenue for the quarter rose about 14 percent to $670 million, topping Wall Street estimates of $640.7 million.

Intuitive shares rose to $709 in extended trading from a Nasdaq close at $671.90. Intuitive shares are up nearly 20 percent since the beginning of 2016.