FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intuitive Surgical sees revenue above analysts' estimates
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 14, 2014 / 4:22 PM / 4 years ago

Intuitive Surgical sees revenue above analysts' estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG.O) estimated fourth-quarter revenue higher than analysts’ estimates as sales of its da Vinci surgical robot rose outside the United States.

Shares of the company, which has been struggling with falling sales of the robot, rose as much as 13 percent. They were up 9 percent at $429 in morning trading on the Nasdaq.

Morningstar analyst Alex Mozorov said Intuitive’s results showed a moderation in fall of sales of the robot system, as international sales offset the continued fall in the U.S.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company issued the preliminary results ahead of ahead of an investor conference, scheduled for later on Tuesday afternoon.

Intuitive estimated total revenue of $576 million in the quarter ended December 31, higher than analysts’ average forecast of $548.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales from the da Vinci robots is estimated to have fallen about 23 percent to about $205 million. The company sold 138 robots, compared with 175 a year earlier.

Sales of the robot system more than doubled to 21 in Japan, and rose 17 percent to 28 in Europe. Sales fell to 72 from 133 in the United States, its biggest market.

Intuitive said sales of the robot fell in the U.S. due to a moderation in the growth of gynecology procedures moderated and lower hospital spending associated with the implementation of President Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.