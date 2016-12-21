'Regtech' startups see more business in Trump era
NEW YORK President elect Donald Trump is pro-business and anti-red tape. But what if your business is red tape?
TOKYO Japanese electronic parts maker TDK Corp (6762.T) said it had agreed to buy InvenSense Inc (INVN.N), a U.S. chip maker that produces motion sensors for Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), for $1.33 billion.
In a statement on Wednesday, TDK said it will pay $13 per share to buy all of InvenSense, representing a 19.9 percent premium to the U.S. company's closing price on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported TDK was in talks to buy InvenSense.
The deal would allow TDK, already a major smartphone components supplier, to boost its sensor technology offerings. InvenSense designs gyroscopes which help smartphones calculate motion, enabling augmented reality games such as Pokemon Go.
BofA Merrill Lynch was the financial adviser for TDK, while Qatalyst Partners advised InvenSense.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
NEW YORK President elect Donald Trump is pro-business and anti-red tape. But what if your business is red tape?
VILNIUS The Baltic state of Lithuania, on the frontline of growing tensions between the West and Russia, says the Kremlin is responsible for cyber attacks that have hit government computers over the last two years.
NAIROBI/KIGALI Volkswagen is to start producing cars in Kenya and Rwanda and start a ride-hailing service in Kigali, as the German carmaker expands pay-per-use transportation business models in markets where rival Uber [UBER.UL] has not gained traction.