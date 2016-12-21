Union calls new strikes at Amazon's German warehouses
BERLIN Workers at German warehouses of U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc were called out on strike by labor union Verdi on Wednesday as part of a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
TOKYO Japanese electronic parts maker TDK Corp (6762.T) said it had agreed to buy InvenSense Inc (INVN.N), a U.S. chip maker that produces motion sensors for Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), for $1.33 billion.
In a statement on Wednesday, TDK said it will pay $13 per share to buy all of InvenSense, representing a 19.9 percent premium to the U.S. company's closing price on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported TDK was in talks to buy InvenSense.
The deal would allow TDK, already a major smartphone components supplier, to boost its sensor technology offerings. InvenSense designs gyroscopes which help smartphones calculate motion, enabling augmented reality games such as Pokemon Go.
BofA Merrill Lynch was the financial adviser for TDK, while Qatalyst Partners advised InvenSense.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
BERLIN Workers at German warehouses of U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc were called out on strike by labor union Verdi on Wednesday as part of a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
BEIJING China will revisit in 2018 the standards for vehicle-to-vehicle communication that are vital for driverless cars and lay out a common national standard after that, the chief of the Society of Automotive Engineers of China (SAE-China) said on Wednesday.
HONG KONG Kung fu master Wong Yiu-Kau stands in a Hong Kong studio and waits as his black suit is covered head to toe in reflective markers to capture his every motion.