Invensys considers sale after Emerson interest: report

LONDON (Reuters) - Invensys ISYS.L is considering a sale after U.S. firm Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) expressed an interest in buying some or all of the British engineer firm, according to a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Industrial conglomerate Emerson’s interest lies in Invensys’s Foxboro unit, which makes meters and control systems, the report said citing an anonymous source, although the American group would consider a deal for the entire company.

Shares in Invensys closed up 27 percent at 257 pence on Wednesday valuing the firm at just over 2 billion pounds ($3.15 billion).

Invensys, which makes control systems for nuclear power stations, industry, railways and domestic appliances, has spoken to Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and General Electric (GE.N) about a sale of some or all of its business since Emerson’s approach, the report said.

St. Louis-based Emerson and Invensys both declined to comment. ($1 = 0.6354 British pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment and Nick Zieminski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)