FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Money manager Invesco's profit drops 16 percent
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
July 26, 2012 / 11:49 AM / 5 years ago

Money manager Invesco's profit drops 16 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Money manager Invesco Ltd, which oversees the Powershares line of exchange-traded funds, said on Thursday that its second-quarter profit had declined 16 percent, as falling markets and customer withdrawals cut into fee income.

During the quarter, customers yanked a total of $8.3 billion, including $4.9 billion from higher-fee, long-term funds, Invesco said. That marked a reversal from a year earlier, when customers had added $7.3 billion, including $3.8 billion into long-term funds.

Net income attributable to common shareholders at Atlanta-based Invesco declined to $153.9 million, or 34 cents per share, from $183 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding costs from acquisitions, third-party distribution arrangements and some other items, Invesco earned 41 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on average expected 43 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Assets under management on June 30 totaled $646.6 billion, down 4 percent during the quarter and down 1 percent from a year earlier. Besides the customer outflows, falling markets trimmed assets by another $15.5 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Invesco closed at $20.49 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. So far this year, the stock has gained 2 percent, trailing the 6 percent rise in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Reporting By Aaron Pressman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.