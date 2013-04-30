FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Invesco profit rises 14.6 percent on stock market lift
April 30, 2013 / 12:10 PM / in 4 years

Invesco profit rises 14.6 percent on stock market lift

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S. money manager Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) said on Tuesday its first-quarter profit jumped 14.6 percent, beating Wall Street expectations, as investors poured money into the firm’s funds amid a buoyant stock market.

Gains from the stock market boosted assets under management by $31.4 billion during the quarter. Investors added a net $19.2 billion during the quarter, including $8.4 billion to active accounts and $6.4 billion to index accounts.

The Atlanta-based firm’s net income attributable to common shareholders was $222.2 million, or 49 cents per share, up from $193.9 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Invesco earned 52 cents a share, better than the 47 cents expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Overall, assets under management totaled $729.3 billion at the end of the first quarter, an 8.4 percent rise over year-ago levels.

Shares of Invesco closed up 16 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $29.71 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares have gained 13.9 percent so far this year, outpacing the 11.8 percent gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index. .SPX

Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Jeffrey Benkoe

