FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Invesco third-quarter profit rises 34 percent
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 31, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Invesco third-quarter profit rises 34 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asset manager Invesco Ltd (IVZ.N) said on Thursday that its third-quarter profit rose 34 percent due to strong net inflows across a range of investments.

The Atlanta-based money manager, which oversees the PowerShares line of exchange-traded funds, said net income increased to $228.1 million, or 51 cents per share, from $170.6 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain costs from the expected sale of its Atlantic Trust unit, Invesco earned 55 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 52 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net inflows of new client money totaled $9.1 billion, including $4.8 billion into actively managed funds.

Analysts focus on flow data because asset managers’ revenue and profits are closely tied to market indexes not under their control.

Assets under management grew by $39.9 billion during the quarter to total $745.5 billion at the end of September, a 12.4 percent increase from a year earlier. The company benefited from market gains and foreign exchange rate movements.

Invesco said earlier in October that Neil Woodford, one of the investment industry’s most closely watched fund managers, will leave its Invesco Perpetual unit in April to start his own business after 25 years with the firm.

Mark Barnett will replace Woodford as head of British equities and take over management of his funds.

Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.