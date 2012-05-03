Australia's Investa completes A$1.9 billion debt deal

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Investa Property Group, a unit of Morgan Stanley Australia, completed a A$1.9 billion ($1.96 billion) refinancing package with major domestic banks, two European banks and a Chinese bank - the largest real-estate refinance in five years, Investa said on Thursday.

Australia’s four major banks committed around A$1.6 billion of the new facility, while Credit Agricole CIB CAGRCO.UL, BOS International, a subsidiary of Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), and Bank of China accounted for the remaining amount.

Scott MacDonald, chairman and CEO of Investa, said the deal showed that debt capital was available for quality property players, noting that new lenders were entering the market.

“China has a much closer and increasing relationship with Australia in many aspects, and I think that’s reflected by Bank of China coming in and making a substantial commitment in the property space,” he said.

“We were told that European banks have left, and clearly they have not left,” he added.

Lloyds Banking Group has been selling non-performing loans on distressed property in Australia as the group seeks to wind down non-core assets.

Investa said the new debt will refinance funding for the Investa Property Trust office portfolio due to mature in December 2012.

($1 = 0.9704 Australian dollars)