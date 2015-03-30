Bahrain's Investcorp to buy U.S. education provider

DUBAI (Reuters) - Investcorp INVB.BH has agreed to buy a United States schools provider, the Bahrain-listed alternative investment fund said on Monday.

The deal to acquire Nobel Learning, a major private education firm in the U.S. with a network of 176 schools, is in partnership with Mumtalakat [BHMUT.UL], the investment arm of the Bahrain government, Investcorp said in a statement. It did not reveal the value of the deal.

This is Investcorp’s second U.S. purchase this month. On March 17, it announced it had bought a portfolio of residential properties for around $300 million.

Investcorp is expanding into other sectors after becoming known globally for investing in luxury goods brands, such as Gucci and Tiffany & Co (TIF.N).

In the last year, it has bought into accessories firm Totes Isotoner and software and services firm PRO Unlimited in the U.S., plus Italian protective clothing maker Dainese.