Bahrain's Investcorp buys U.S. firm FishNet Security
January 23, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

Bahrain's Investcorp buys U.S. firm FishNet Security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Investcorp INVB.BH, one of the Middle East’s largest private equity houses, acquired a majority stake in Kansas-based information security firm, FishNet Security Inc, from Lake Capital, it said on Wednesday.

No value for the transaction was given.

The deal comes few days after Investcorp sold CCC Information Services to U.S-headquartered Leonard Green & Partners. The company had last year exited from truck and trailer parts distributor FleetPride to private equity firm TPG for over $1 billion.

Investcorp, which previously took public luxury brands Gucci GUCG.PK and Tiffany & Co (TIF.N), had $11.5 billion in assets under management as at June 30 2012.

Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
