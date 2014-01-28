FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Icahn: Apple management 'seems to be doing the right thing'
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 28, 2014 / 7:32 PM / 4 years ago

Icahn: Apple management 'seems to be doing the right thing'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hedge fund billionaire Carl Icahn told Reuters on Tuesday that Apple Inc’s management “seems to be doing the right thing in running the business but this is a financial issue,” regarding a larger stock buyback by the company.

In a telephone interview, Icahn said he believes investors are underestimating Chief Executive Tim Cook’s message that Apple will come out with products in entirely new categories this year.

“I think it will be huger than people think,” Icahn said. “They haven’t done this in four years and the last one they did was something called the iPad, and let’s not forget that Apple has a huge cult following.”

Icahn said “Apple shares are very cheap. They are going at 6-7 times earnings … It’s not like we are holding something that is trading at 100 times earnings.”

Icahn has prodded Apple to increase its share buyback program.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.