Bond investor Gross of Janus Capital says TIPS look 'great': CNBC
December 15, 2014 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Bond investor Gross of Janus Capital says TIPS look 'great': CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bill Gross, the closely-watched bond investor, said Monday that Treasury inflation-protected securities looked “great” and that high-yield corporate bonds were not a great bet at the moment.

“TIPS look great,” Gross told cable television network CNBC. “To not buy a TIP at 1.5 percent breakeven is to suggest that the Fed simply can’t reach their objective, that they can’t print enough money. I think they can,” Gross said.

Gross, who was referring to the Federal Reserve’s inflation target of two percent, also said when asked if the slide in oil prices could trigger a wave of defaults in the high-yield bond market: “I think so.”

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft

