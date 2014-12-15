Investing winners feel cocky at end of 2014

A Dow 18,000 hit sits on at a trading post as a specialist works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK(Reuters) - For investors in 2014, it was hard not to feel like winners.

The S&P 500 is up 10 percent on the year, and existing-home sales just enjoyed a 32nd month of year-over-year price gains, according to the National Association of Realtors. It’s almost fair to believe that a monkey, throwing darts at different asset classes, would have assembled a decent portfolio.

And you know what winning often breeds? Overconfidence.

One sign of this is that only 31 percent of investors is even making corrective financial resolutions for the New Year, according to a new survey from Boston-based Fidelity Investments. That’s down from 43 percent in 2013, when far more pledged to take critical action, such as boosting their savings, cutting down on spending, and paying down debt.

“Confidence is going up, resolutions are going down - and that might signal some complacency setting in,” says Lauren Brouhard, Fidelity’s senior vice president of retirement.

The annual survey appears to support that sentiment. It found that 41 percent of people felt better about their money than they did a year earlier, a record high for the six-year-old poll.

The danger here is that, like gamblers riding a hot streak at blackjack, investors might not be willing to take a breath and reevaluate. After all, we’re sure to win the next hand too, right?

SELECTIVE MEMORY

“It’s challenging to speak with a client about making changes to his or her portfolio after a year like this one,” says Eric Roberge, a financial planner in Salem, Massachusetts. “Why would anyone want to choose a different allocation when they just made 15 percent on the year?”

Roberge diagnoses his clients with a so-called “recency bias” - where they tend to remember events only in the recent past, like the robust bull market that has lasted several years now.

Meanwhile, events from the more distant past are overlooked or discounted, like the housing bust of 2007 or the financial crisis of 2008, which at the time and for years afterwards, had shaken investors to their cores.

That’s no surprise to Dan Ariely. As one of the top behavioral economists in the country, the Duke University professor has chronicled how our natural human instincts and emotions can lead to spectacularly bad decisions when it comes to investing.

“Overconfidence is a reflection of the fact that people have very short memories,” says Ariely, author of books like “Predictably Irrational.”

“Research shows that after just three times having results go one way, people already think that will continue.”

No wonder financial planner Neal Van Zutphen, president of Intrinsic Wealth Counsel in Tempe, Arizona, has been witnessing some worrisome signs of investor cockiness lately. This has been evidenced by behavior such as clients bragging about stock picks, cranking up equity allocation to extract returns, and splurging on luxury items like pricey new cars.

THE FLIP SIDE

Despite the number of people so bullish about their personal finances, there is the sobering fact that consumer debt - which includes credit-card, auto, and student loans - is now at an all-time high of $3.2 trillion, according to Federal Reserve data.

That raises the question of whether we should really be so smug about our household balance sheets, or whether there is a disconnect between perception and reality.

It’s great to feel increasingly sunny about your financial prospects, but experts advise against blithely assuming more debt or putting off planned savings.

Instead, take full advantage of the good times, crank up those 401(k) and IRA contributions, and eliminate high-interest debt while you’re feeling flush.

Future You will be grateful, because if just one plank of the economy collapses - stocks undergo a correction, home prices tank, or the jobs market seizes up - that rosy prognosis could wilt overnight.

“Even if you’re feeling great, double down on your savings,” urges Fidelity’s Brouhard. “Now is not the time to drop the ball.”