DoubleLine's Gundlach says stocks to jump if Fed does not hike: CNBC

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Thursday that stocks would likely spike higher if the Federal Reserve does not raise rates this afternoon.

“If the Fed doesn’t raise interest rates, I think you’ll see a very powerful move upward in stock prices, at least initially,” Gundlach told CNBC. He said he did not think the Fed would hike rates today.

Gundlach also said he did not think markets were prepared for a Fed rate hike today. The Fed is scheduled to release a policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT.