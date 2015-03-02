Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine posts net inflow of $1.59 billion in February

(Reuters) - DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major competitor to bond fund Pimco, on Monday reported a net inflow of $1.59 billion in February, compared with a record net inflow in January of $3.04 billion.

The Los Angeles-based firm, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is Bill Gross’s fiercest rival in the bond market, said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm’s largest fund by total assets, also saw inflows in February, though lower than the previous month.

The Total Return saw a net inflow of $1.29 billion last month, compared with a record net inflow in January of $2.59 billion, exceeding its previous largest monthly net inflow of $2.4 billion in February 2012.