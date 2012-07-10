FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Einhorn says Fed stimulus counterproductive
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
July 10, 2012 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

Einhorn says Fed stimulus counterproductive

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - David Einhorn, founder and president of hedge fund Greenlight Capital, told CNBC on Tuesday that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s economic stimulus program was counterproductive.

Einhorn, known for his prescient call against Lehman Brothers, also said he still favored Apple Inc.

He said low interest rates as a result of the Fed’s economic stimulus were “depressing” and kept savers from generating income.

“I think it’s actually counterproductive,” Einhorn said of the stimulus program, adding that it lowers the standard of living and drives up food and oil prices. He said he would suggest a rise in interest rates on U.S. Treasury bonds to “a reasonable level” of 2 to 3 percent.

Einhorn said Apple, which he praised at this year’s Ira Sohn investing conference, was “the best big-growth company we have.”

“We’re two, three years into the Apple investment, and the way it seems headed it’s likely we’ll be there for a good while longer,” he said. “I think the stock is very very substantially undervalued.”

He said Amazon.com Inc was “tough on its competitors” because it does not “feel the need to make a profit.”

“It’s very hard to compete against somebody who doesn’t feel the need to make a profit,” he said, adding that he is not “short” Amazon.

Reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and John Wallace

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.