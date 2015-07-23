FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allianz's El-Erian says China no longer a driver of global growth: CNBC
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 23, 2015 / 2:33 PM / 2 years ago

Allianz's El-Erian says China no longer a driver of global growth: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Thursday that China was no longer a driver of global economic growth, but that the country’s economic slowdown did not indicate a crash.

“I am not a buyer...that this is a crash. I think China has the ability to control a soft landing, but China is no longer a locomotive of global growth, and that has implications for companies and it has implications for commodities markets,” El-Erian told cable television network CNBC.

El-Erian said China’s economy ranked high on his radar because “it is slowing, and because it’s slowing, all sorts of issues are coming to the surface, in particular the financial excesses.”

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.