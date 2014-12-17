FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Janus Capital Group says launching EM managed volatility fund
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
December 17, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Janus Capital Group says launching EM managed volatility fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Richard Weil, Chief Executive Officer of Janus Capital Group, poses for a portrait in New York February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Janus Capital Group said on Wednesday the firm was launching the INTECH Emerging Markets Managed Volatility Fund, which will seek to target above-market returns with lower risk than the benchmark.

Janus said INTECH, a global investment manager with more than $49.4 billion in assets under management, will manage the fund, which aims to provide a smoother investment experience in a historically volatile asset class, potentially leading to long-term capital appreciation.

“Emerging markets are a notoriously volatile asset class that demands a disciplined, repeatable investment approach,” said Drew Elder, head of U.S. intermediary distribution at Janus. “We’re excited to offer clients the capital appreciation potential of emerging markets with the level of volatility management needed to seek excess returns over a full market cycle in a typically high-risk area of the market.”

At the end of September, Janus Capital Group managed approximately $174.4 billion in assets for shareholders, clients and institutions around the globe.

Based in Denver, Janus also has offices in London, Milan, Munich, Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Melbourne, Paris, The Hague, Zurich, Frankfurt, Dubai and Taipei.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.