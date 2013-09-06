Stock funds worldwide have $11.4 billion outflow in week: Bank of America

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors pulled $11.4 billion out of stock funds worldwide in the latest week, marking the third straight week of outflows despite a rise in U.S. stocks, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

But the yanking of money from global bond funds, something that has been a consistent pattern this summer, slowed in the week ended September 4 according to the report, which cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Analysts said the flight from stocks, in particular U.S. equities, was largely a reaction to the uncertainty over whether the United States would launch a military strike against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government over alleged use of chemical weapons.

“Syria was certainly a factor,” said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth management in Birmingham, Alabama. “The volatility, because of the uncertainty, is a headwind for stocks.”

Investor sentiment is also still being hit by the ongoing debate about just when the Federal Reserve will begin to pull back on its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases which have juiced stock indexes for much of the year.

Of the $11.4 billion pulled from worldwide stock funds $7.5 billion was withdrawn from U.S. stock funds. Selling in exchange traded funds accounted for much of the worldwide outflows, with investors yanking $9.5 billion from stock ETFs.

The investor flight from stocks came even as the benchmark S&P 500 stock index rose of 1.1 percent over the reporting period. The rise in the S&P coincided with the release of government data showing an upward revision in U.S. economic growth and strength in manufacturing.

It wasn’t just U.S. stock funds that saw money pulled.

Emerging market stock funds had outflows of $4.4 billion, marking the largest outflows from the funds in 10 weeks, the report said, even as the MSCI Emerging Markets Index of global emerging market stocks rose 3.1 percent.

Japanese stock funds had outflows of $100 million in the latest week, reversing the previous week’s inflows of $200 million, even as Japan’s Nikkei average rose 5.4 percent over the reporting period.

The one bright spot for equities was European stock funds, which attracted $800 million in new cash over the reporting period, marking the 10th straight week of inflows into the funds. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rose 1.4 percent over the reporting period.

Analysts have said that European stocks have become more attractive after data in August showed the euro zone emerged from its 1-1/2-year recession in the second quarter.

Bond funds worldwide had outflows of $300 million, down sharply from withdrawals of $7.2 billion the previous week but still marking the sixth straight week of outflows.

The strong U.S. economic data over the period reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will soon begin scaling back its $85 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgage-backed securities.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose 13 basis points to 2.9 percent over the week. As yields rise, prices fall.

Funds that hold government bonds, mainly Treasuries, had inflows of $2.5 billion in the latest week, however, ending eight straight weeks of outflows, the report said. Inflows into the iShares 3-7 year Treasury Bond ETF dominated the total cash gains, the report said.

Emerging market bond funds also had outflows of $1.6 billion in the latest week, down modestly from outflows of $2 billion the previous week but still marking the 15th straight week of outflows from the funds.

Investors who put cash into emerging market debt funds amid Fed stimulus are starting to unwind those trades, said Hellwig, Investors anticipate that a pullback in the Fed’s easing will cause interest rates to spike higher.

Investors still poured $800 million into funds that hold floating-rate bank loans, marking the 63rd straight week of inflows into the funds, the report added.

Investors have sought floating-rate bank loans, also known as leveraged loans, on expectations of a further spike upward in interest rates following a pullback in the Fed’s stimulus. Bank loans are protected from rising interest rates by being pegged to floating-rate benchmarks.

Commodities funds, which mainly invest in physical gold, had inflows of $500 million, marking the largest cash gains into the funds in 33 weeks, the report said.

Spot gold rose as high as $1,416 an ounce and was up 1.4 percent at the close of trading on September 3 following comments from Republican House Speaker John Boehner supporting U.S. President Barack Obama’s call for limited strikes on Syria.