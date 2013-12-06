Stock funds worldwide have $2 billion outflow: BofA

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors pulled $2 billion out of stock funds worldwide in the week ended December 4, on fears of a potential pullback in the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research Report showed on Friday.

The outflows reversed inflows of $13 billion over the previous week and marked the first investor withdrawals from the funds in four weeks, according to data from BofA Merrill Lynch and fund-tracker EPFR Global.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index has hit record highs and surged over 26 percent this year. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s $85 billion in monthly bond-buying has kept interest rates low, driving investors into riskier assets.

The index fell 0.8 percent, however, over the latest reporting period after conflicting data on the strength of the U.S. economy created volatility in markets. The CBOE Volatility Index, which is viewed as Wall Street’s gauge of investor fear, rose 13 percent to 14.70 over the period.

While U.S. private-sector job growth was strong in November, data on service-sector growth was weaker-than-expected. The data fueled uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve would scale back its monthly bond-buying stimulus.

MSCI’s world equity index fell 1.24 percent over the reporting period. U.S. stock and bond markets were closed for Thanksgiving on November 28, meaning trading was lighter than usual.

Money market funds worldwide attracted $31 billion in new cash over the reporting period, marking the largest inflows into the low-risk funds in six weeks, data from the report showed.

Money market funds typically invest in short-term securities such as short-dated U.S. Treasury debt, and are viewed as a safe place to park cash during bouts of uncertainty.

Bond funds worldwide, meanwhile, had outflows of $400 million, marking their first outflows in three weeks, according to data from the report and fund-tracker EPFR Global.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 2.85 percent at one point on Wednesday, marking its highest level since mid-September after the strong private-sector jobs report. Bond yields move inversely to their prices.

Payroll processor ADP said on Wednesday that the U.S. private sector added jobs in November at the fastest pace in a year. ADP reported 215,000 new hires were added last month, versus analysts’ expectations for 173,000.

Investors sought some risk in high-yield junk bond funds, however, and committed $1.3 billion. The funds have attracted new money in 12 of the past 13 weeks, according to data from the BofA Merrill Lynch report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Investment-grade bond funds, which are viewed as safer than high-yield bond funds since they sport higher-quality credit ratings, had outflows of $1.3 billion, the largest in five weeks.

Japanese stock funds attracted $600 million in new cash, bringing record inflows this year to $43 billion, while emerging market stock funds had outflows of $1.7 billion. That marked their sixth straight week of outflows.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average fell 0.3 percent over the reporting period, but is still up about 47 percent this year, buoyed by the yen weakness after Japan’s aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus.