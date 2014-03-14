FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bond funds worldwide attract $3.5 billion inflow: BofA
March 14, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

Bond funds worldwide attract $3.5 billion inflow: BofA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The company logo of the Bank of America and Merrill Lynch is displayed at its office in Hong Kong March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fund investors worldwide poured $3.5 billion into bond funds in the week ended March 12, reversing the prior week’s $1.8 billion in outflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Funds that hold high-yield junk bonds attracted $1.4 billion in new cash, marking their fifth straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted $2.2 billion in outflows, meanwhile, marking their fourth straight week of outflows.

Stock funds attracted $3.2 billion in new cash, marking their fifth straight week of inflows. Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks attracted $4.9 billion in new cash.

Funds that hold Japanese stocks posted $1.3 billion in outflows, marking their largest weekly outflows as a percentage of fund assets under management since August 2012. Emerging market stock funds, meanwhile, posted $2.5 billion in outflows, extending the funds’ record outflow streak to 20 straight weeks.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish

