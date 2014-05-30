Bond funds worldwide attract $6.3 billion, 12th week of inflows: BofA

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fund investors worldwide poured $6.3 billion into bond funds in the week ended May 28 as benchmark U.S. government bond yields hit multi-month lows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows marked the 12th straight week of inflows into the funds, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Investment-grade bond funds attracted $9.2 billion in new cash, although $7 billion of the inflows went into a single fund, according to the report.

The persistent search for yield comes against the backdrop of the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield falling to 2.434 percent on May 28, the lowest since last July. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

“What you’re seeing now is more momentum coming into fixed income at a time when you’re scratching your head in terms of valuations,” said George Rusnak, who helps oversee $170 billion as managing director of global fixed income for Wells Fargo Private Bank in Princeton, New Jersey.

Rusnak said investors were chasing outperformance in bonds, a risky strategy given the potential for interest rates to rise in the near term.

Riskier high-yield corporate bond funds attracted $600 million in inflows, marking their 16th straight week of inflows. Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted $5.1 billion in outflows after attracting $2.6 billion in new cash over the prior week, but $5 billion of the latest outflows were from a single fund, the report showed.

Rusnak said the view that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for a considerable period has stoked demand for higher-yielding bonds, since the yields are more attractive and companies benefit from borrowing cash at low rates.

Floating-rate debt funds, which are protected from rising interest rates, posted $400 million in outflows, marking their seventh straight week of withdrawals. Analysts have said signs that the Fed will not raise interest rates soon have reduced demand for the funds.

Stock funds attracted a net $1 billion in inflows after posting $7 billion in outflows the prior week. Stock mutual funds posted $2.1 billion in outflows, while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $3.1 billion in inflows.

The modest inflows showed investors’ reluctance to buy into a rally in global stock markets. U.S. and German stocks hit record highs, and the benchmark S&P 500 stock index rallied 1.2 percent over the period on strong U.S. economic data on factory activity, housing, and durable goods orders.

“I would understand people being reluctant to invest here,” said John Eckstein, chief investment officer at Astor Asset Management in New York. “It’s not clear that equities are super cheap.”

European stock funds posted $200 million in outflows, marking their first outflows after a record 47 straight weeks of inflows. European Union and Ukraine elections last Sunday raised fears of market volatility.